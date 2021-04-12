Mark 'Binsy' Van Binsbergen

Obituary

Mark ‘Binsy’ Van Binsbergen of Montevideo died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his home in rural Montevideo at the age of 62.

Memorial services will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Hope Reformed Church in Montevideo with Pastor Michael Merry officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Masks and social distancing are required at both the visitation and the memorial service.

Mark John Van Binsbergen was born April 20, 1958 in Montevideo to Warren and Ruth (Grooters) Van Binsbergen. He was baptized on June 8, 1958 and confirmed April 13, 1973, both at Hope Reformed Church in Montevideo. Mark attended and graduated from Montevideo High School, and after graduation he attended Ridgewater College pursuing a degree in farm ag. Mark was united in marriage to Mary Tellinghusen on March 19, 2005 at Hope Reformed Church.

Mark spent all his life farming, and performed all jobs related to the farm. He was an avid bowler and loved to watch tractor pulls. In his younger years he enjoyed spending time outside hunting and fishing, even being involved with the local Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, and Rod and Gun Club. Mark’s faith was very important to him and he was a lifelong member of Hope Reformed Church in Montevideo, where he served as a deacon, and youth club leader in years past. Mark enjoyed going to coffee with his friends at trailways. Most of all Mark loved being with his family, and would always make the time to be with them.

Mark is survived by his wife, Mary; children – Amanda (Chris) Coppin of Inver Grove Heights, Erica (Shane) Meier of Claremont, Christopher (Angie) Nelson of Montevideo, Brian (Jessie) Nelson of Burnsville, Patrick (Kristie) Nelson of Montevideo, and Katelyn (Adam) Christenson of Richmond; grandchildren – Auri and Rhia Meier, Alyssa and Tristan Nelson, Kyser and Ethan Nelson, and Kaymen and Anden Christenson; parents, Warren and Ruth Van Binsbergen of Montevideo; brother, Brad (Becky) Van Binsbergen of Clarkfield; sister, Lisa (Paul) Van Horne of Shoreline, Wash.; and several extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents – Arie and Hazel ‘Ione’ Grooters and John and Johanna Van Binsbergen.

Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home of Montevideo. www.andersontebeest.com.

Published on April 12, 2021