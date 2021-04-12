Sylvia Jurgens

Obituary

Sylvia Jurgens of Montevideo died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo at the age of 98.

No memorial services will be held.

Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home of Montevideo.

Sylvia Ivern Lanning was born June 5, 1922 in Montevideo to John and Marie (Agre) Lanning. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Montevideo. She attended Montevideo High School and graduated in 1940. Sylvia was united in marriage to Norman Jurgens on June 13, 1943 in Pasadena, Calif. She lived in California while Norman (passed 1989) served in the United States Navy. After Norman’s service they moved back to Montevideo where they raised two children, Michael (passed 1999) and Perry. Sylvia held three other people very close to her heart – Gwen Hillman Jurgens, Susan Aamot Jurgens and David Pedersen.

Sylvia worked as an office bookkeeper and spent her years of employment working for GTA Elevator, Einerson Accounting, and Sears Roebuck. She was a lifelong member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Montevideo where she was very active. Sylvia was an outstanding bowler and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also was an excellent sewer, gardener, cook and baker.

