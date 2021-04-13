Glendora 'Glennie' Thulin

Obituary

Glendora Isabelle ‘Glennie’ Thulin, formerly of Montevideo and Minnetonka, passed away peacefully at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls on April 7, 2021, with her daughter holding her hand.

Glennie was born on September 14, 1925 in St. Paul to Isabelle and Oscar Olson. She was preceded in death by husband Edwin James Thulin Jr.; parents, Oscar and Isabelle; sister, Rose Lacy; and nephew, Edwin Kaupp Thulin. Glennie is survived by her daughter, Glenna Ann Thulin of Battle Lake, formerly of Minnetonka; son, James Thulin of Los Angeles, Calif.; sister-in-law, Katherine Thulin; brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Joann Thulin all of Jackson, Wyo.; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews and their extended families. Glennie will be interred this summer at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, next to her husband, Edwin, as well as parents-in-law, Edwin Sr. and Helen Thulin. A private family memorial service will be held at Lakewood Chapel. Memorials can be sent to First Congregational United Church of Christ, 224 North Fourth Street, Montevideo, MN 56265.

Arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake.

Published on April 13, 2021