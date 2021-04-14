Dorothy 'Dori' Richard

Dorothy Richard, 90, of Montevideo passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Rosewood in Montevideo. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Dorothy ‘Dori’ Elizabeth (O’Reilly) Richard was born May 8, 1930, the daughter of Willard and Helen (Ryan) O’Reilly, in Red Wing. She grew up in Goodhue and graduated from Goodhue High School on May 27, 1948. She continued her education in the medical field.

Dorothy was united in marriage to William ‘Bill’ Richard on January 4, 1956, in Goodhue during a double ring ceremony with her sister, Dennise, and Gerald Fieber. Bill and Dori made their home in Madison where they raised their four children. She worked for many years as a medical technician in Madison. Bill and Dori also owned the Sears Catalog Store in town for a number of years. She was very active in the Catholic church. She also enjoyed caring for the flowers that surrounded her house, playing golf with her husband and friends, collecting elephant statues, canning and baking with her family, and camping during the summer months. She was also very proud of being 100% Irish, and her Irish heritage was an important part of her life. She enjoyed spending St. Patrick’s Day with her family and reminiscing about family and times past.

Following her husband’s death in 1994, she moved to New Ulm to be closer to her son, Dave, and his family. She then moved to Montevideo in 2001, when they also moved.

Dorothy passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Rosewood in Montevideo. She was 90 years, 10 months, and 13 days of age.

She is survived by her children – Ann Richard of Montevideo, Mary Richard of Fort Myers, Fla., Dave (Ilene) Richard of Montevideo; seven grandchildren – Dan Grundl, Adam Grundl, Ryan Berberich, Michael Berberich, and Melanie (Harker) Richard, Andrea Richard, and Ben Richard; and three great-grandchildren – Naomi Berberich, Libby Harker, and Axl Harker; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; son, Daniel; four sisters – Mary Jane, Frances, Patricia, and Dennise; and her brother, James.

Blessed be her memory.

