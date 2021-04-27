Cora Gilbertson

Obituary

Cora Gilbertson of Clara City, formerly of Montevideo, died Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Clara City Care Center at the age of 92.

A time of gathering and fellowship will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Raymond Christian Reformed Church with a memorial service beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Rev. Aaron Greydanus and Rev. Matthew Sims will officiate and burial will be in Jevnaker Lutheran Cemetery. A livestream link will be available on Monday, May 3 at www.andersontebeest.com.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or Bible League International.

Arrangements are with Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Published on April 27, 2021