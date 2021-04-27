Ruby Flickinger

Obituary

Ruby Flickinger, 81, of Montevideo passed away April 25, 2021 at her home in Montevideo.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Strombeck Cemetery .

Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required.

Arrangements are with Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo. For online guestbook, please visit, www.wingbain.com.

Published on April 27, 2021