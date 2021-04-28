Mildred 'Mitzie' Mann

Obituary

Mildred ‘Mitzie’ Mann, 89, of Helena, Mont., passed away, December 17, 2020 at Edgewood Senior Living in Montana.

A Gathering of Friends and Family will take place on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Montevideo American Legion. Committal service will follow at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. A lite lunch will be served at the Legion.

Mildred Aryls ‘Mitzie’ Mann was born on August 4, 1931, in New Effington, S.D., the daughter of Martin and Luella Koeppe. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. She received her elementary and high school in South Dakota.

Mildred married Dale Mann and to this union three children were born – David, Kathy, and Gary. Mildred was a loving wife and devoted mother. Her greatest joy came from having coffee and visiting with her friends and family. On December 17, 2020, Mitzie passed away peacefully in her sleep while a resident of Edgewood Senior Living Apartments in Helena. She was 89 years of age.

Surviving Mitzie are her son, Gary (Karen) Mann; daughter, Kathy Mann; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale; and her son, David.

Published on April 28, 2021