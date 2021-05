Lucille Pray

Obituary

Lucille Pray, 100, of New London and formerly of Granite Falls passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Glen Oaks Care Center in New London.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Granite Falls Lutheran Church in Granite Falls at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Graveside service following the service at the church at Terrace Lawn Memorial Garden in Montevideo.