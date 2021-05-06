Douglas Anderson

Obituary

Douglas Anderson of Boyd died on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the age of 72.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. A livestream of the service will appear on Doug’s obituary page on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Douglas John Anderson was born on January 14, 1949 at home in rural Dawson. He was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Madison. He attended school at Dawson-Boyd public schools. He enlisted in the National Guard from 1967 to 1973. On April 5, 1969 he married Diane Elaine Eisenlohr at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grace Township. To their union two children were born – Tamera Diane and Gregg Douglas.

Doug started out working for a local farmer and also did construction work. In 1997 he began his trucking career with Viessman’s. He retired in 2017. He took two years off but missed seeing people, visiting and being on the go so he helped out local farmers part time driving truck. Doug loved reading newspapers and anything to do with farming and livestock. He enjoyed tinkering on vehicles in his spare time. He cherished time spent with his family, grandchildren, going to the lake, county fairs and going out to eat.

Doug is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Tami Anderson of Spicer; son, Gregg (Katie) Anderson of St. Joseph; grandchildren – Charlie and Ava; siblings – Burnetta (Roger) Lynne, Linda Poteat, Karen Anderson, Rhonda Nelson, Duane (Lola) Anderson, Vicki (Bob) Lozenski, Joyce (Rob) Bryce; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Betty Anderson; father-in-law, Harold Eisenlohr; and mother-in-law, Ethel Eisenlohr; brother, Dennis Anderson; sister, Grace Cauwels; and several brothers-in-law.