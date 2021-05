Robert 'Bob' Fagen

Obituary

Robert ‘Bob’ Fagen, 82, of Alexandria, died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, 4 - 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation will continue on Friday, May 14, 2021, 1 - 2 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria with the Memorial service at 2 p.m. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net.