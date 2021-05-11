Darlene Tolin

Obituary

Darlene M. Tolin, 81, of Benson passed away on Sunday afternoon, May 9, 2021, at the Swift County Benson Hospital. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, May 14, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Benson, and will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Darlene Mildred Tolin was born on January 2, 1940, in Montevideo, the daughter of Earl Fred and Erna Emma (Wollschlager) Eisenlohr. She was baptized and confirmed in 1957 by the Rev. H. T. Winans at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Benson. She grew up on the farm in Grace Township, Chippewa County and attended country school until the 8th grade and one year in Montevideo.

On March 2, 1957, she was united in marriage to Harlan F. Tolin at St. John’s Lutheran Church. This union was blessed with over 35 years of marriage. She was a farmer’s wife, worked as a cook at the Golf Club and as a cashier at Orschlein’s, and she farmed in Grace Township. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and playing bingo. She loved tending to her big garden and she did a lot of canning. She enjoyed going to lunch with her friends and she loved to go dancing. She was called from this life on Sunday afternoon, May 9, 2021, at the Swift County Benson Hospital. She attained the age of 81 years, four months, and seven days.

Darlene is survived by her children – Sheryl and Charles O’Malley of Benson, Neil and Jody Tolin of Buffalo and Bryan and Cathy Tolin of Albertville; five grandchildren – Corey, Travis, and Brent Moe, Amanda Saue, and Nick Tebben; her great-grandchildren – Zachery, Dylan, and Alyssa Moe, Sydney and Sawyer Moe, Sophia and Soilei Tebben, and Jadyn and Brylynn Saue; and several other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harlan on July 21, 1992; her parents, Earl and Erna; her brothers – Harold, Herbert, Clyde and Milton Eisenlohr; a sister, Eva Nicolai; and her father- and mother-in-law, Delbert and Gertrude Tolin.

Blessed be her memory.