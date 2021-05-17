Lloyd 'Goldy' Gulden Jr.

Obituary

Lloyd ‘Goldy’ Gulden of Montevideo died Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Clarkfield Care Center at the age of 89.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Montevideo. Father Paul Timmerman will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Lloyd Thomas Gulden Jr. was born October 27, 1931 in Montevideo to Lloyd and Florence (Schall) Gulden. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Montevideo. Lloyd was united in marriage to Vivian Reins on February 20, 1950. He served in the United States National Guard from 1950 - 1954 and received his honorable discharge.

Lloyd started working at A&H Laundry at the age of 15 which would later on be changed to G & K Services, and worked there until retirement in 1996. He was a member of the Montevideo American Legion Post 59 for 40 years. Lloyd was a volunteer EMT in the early 1970s and in the Montevideo Police Reserve in the 1950s. He enjoyed traveling around the Lac qui Parle State Park watching wildlife. Vivian and he would take any chance they could get to go fishing. Lloyd loved nothing more than planting his garden full of vegetables and would share his produce with everyone.

Lloyd is survived by his children – Annette (Jerry) Gorres of Montevideo, Mike (Kim) Gulden of Prairie du Sac, Wis., Linda (Wayne) Klosterboer of Montevideo, and John Gulden (special friend, Leah Thorpe) of Willmar; grandchildren – Brenda Gorres, Sheila (Darren) Stark, Lisa Erickson (fiancé, Scott Mitlyng), David (Shelly) Gulden, Mark (Sally) Gulden, Adam (Elizabeth) Gulden, Kerri (Ryan) DeVos, Kristine Klosterboer, Brennen Gulden, Danielle (Tom) Gerth, and Lauryn Gulden (fiancé, Brandon Allford); 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Joy) Gulden of Ventura, Calif.; sister, Patricia (Jerry) Jones of Goleta, Calif.; brother-in-law, Frederick (Darlene) Reins of Rogers; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vivian; and sisters – Lorraine Christenson and Glorietta Gilbertson.

Arrangements are with Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. www.andersontebeest.com.