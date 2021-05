Orin Turnquist

Obituary

Orin Turnquist, 82, of Montevideo passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home.

Celebration of Life will take place at United Methodist Church in Montevideo on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. with a visitation a half hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are with Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo. For online guestbook please visit www.wingbain.com.