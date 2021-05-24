Joe Mulder

Obituary

Joe Mulder died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Copper Glen Assisted Living in Montevideo at the age of 92.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Hope Reformed Church in Montevideo. Pastor Michael Merry will officiate and interment will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 31 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo and at the church for one hour before the funeral.

Joseph Ernest Mulder was born June 24, 1928 at Sioux Center, Iowa, the son of Ernest and Margaret (VanDeest) Mulder. He grew up in Sioux Center and graduated from high school in 1946. He was united in marriage with Leora VanRoekel June 24, 1948 in Sheldon, Iowa. They farmed at Sioux Center before moving to a farm in the Montevideo area in 1950. Joe enjoyed farming and helping the neighbors when needed.

Joe and Leora both enjoyed community sports such as softball and bowling. Both Joe and Leora were inducted into the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame. They were also involved in many card clubs throughout the years. Joe was active in Hope Reformed Church for over 70 years, serving as deacon and an elder for several years. Joe and Leora were always supportive of their family and enjoyed attending the many activities that they were involved in.

He is survived by his wife, Leora; five children – Ronald (Ann) Mulder, Sheryl (Bob) Sickels, Greg (Carol) Mulder, Lauren (Michelle) Mulder, Sandy (Steve Fenger) Weckwerth; grandchildren – Michael (Cindy) Mulder, Sara Mulder, Jason (Coreen) Schoep, Amy (Brad) Pederson, Chad (Tammy) Schoep, Joel (Megan) Mulder, Jeffrey (Tiffanea) Mulder, Eric (Selam) Mulder, Ben (Alexis Jensen) Mulder, Michael (Josie) Jordan, Zachary (Michelle) Weckwerth, Justin Weckwerth; great-grandchildren – Trent Mulder, Garrett Mulder, Jenna Fryar, Keegan Fryar, Danielle (Jordan) Hirsch, Colton (Erin Flammang) Schoep, Jaden Schoep, Dalton Pederson, Mason Pederson, Brooklyn Pederson, Sierra Schoep, Cameron Schoep, Griffin Schoep, Sawyer Schoep, Emma Mulder, Sadie Mulder, Addison Mulder, Jeffrey Richard Mulder, II, Kasidy Weckwerth, Maizey Weckwerth; great-great-grandchildren – Avery Hirsch, Weston Hirsch, Isabella Schoep; as well as extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers – James, Theron, Rodney and sister Jeanette DeBey.