Allan Lundberg

Obituary

Allan Lundberg, 87, of Lake Benton passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at his home in rural Lake Benton. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Arco. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the East Elim Lutheran Cemetery, rural Ivanhoe. Houseman Funeral Home-Birk Chapel of Hendricks is entrusted with the arrangements.

Allan Luther Lundberg was born in Tyler on May 14, 1934 to parents E.A. and Mabel (Johnson) Lundberg. He was raised on the family farm that his grandfather homesteaded in 1885. He attended District 61 Country School through the 8th grade and then attended and graduated from Ivanhoe High School in 1952.

After high school Allan attended Mankato State College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degrees in History and English. His first teaching position was in Maynard High School for one year before being drafted into the Army in which he served from 1957 until 1959. Even while in the Army Allen took a couple courses from the University of Oklahoma and after he was honorably discharged he returned to Mankato State College to obtain his Masters of Arts Degree in Social Studies. Allan taught in Lamberton for three years before teaching in Montevideo for 32 years. After teaching over 15,000 children over a span of 36 years, Allan retired and moved back to the family farm.

He enjoyed traveling the U.S. and abroad to Europe and Egypt. He also had a passion for politics throughout his life. Gardening and fishing was something Allen enjoyed during his retirement.

Allan was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church where he served as president. He was a member of the Lions Club for many years serving as president and holding other offices. He was a DFL member and chairman for 10 years. Allan served as Township Clerk for Ash Lake Township for 20 years.

Allan is survived by his siblings – Anita Bauer of Marshall, Eugene Lundberg of Cottage Grove, Quentin (Edna) Lundberg of Mankato, Kendall (Treava) Lundberg of Lake Benton and Sharon (Ronnie) Hawker of North Mankato; plus numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister-in-law, Donna Lundberg.