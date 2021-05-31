Clarice Boettcher

Obituary

Clarice Boettcher died Thursday, May 28, 2021 at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo at the age of 92.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Pastor Marie Eckberg officiating. Burial will be in the Dawson Cemetery. Arrangements are with Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Clarice Marilyn (Anderson, Evenson) Boettcher was born on November 21, 1928 in rural Dawson to Clarence and Myrtle (Boe) Anderson. Clarice is the eldest of six children – Judith, Lorraine, Ronald, Jerome and Julie. Clarice grew up in the Madison/Dawson area. She met Helmer Evenson from Dawson and they were married November 20, 1945. Together they had five children – Shirley, Charlotte, James, Jeffery, and Steven. Helmer died on January 3, 1963 of ALS. Clarice met Darrold Boettcher in the summer of 1963 and they were married on January 14, 1964. Together they had two children – Robert Boettcher and Barbara Shallock. They lived in Montevideo, then in St. Louis Park from 1964-1968 before buying a house in Watertown. They moved back to Montevideo in the early 1990s. Clarice worked at Prairies Edge Casino as a beverage lady. She enjoyed baking, dancing, and doing her puzzles. Clarice especially enjoyed time with her family and being around people.

She is survived by her husband, Darrold Boettcher; all seven of her children – Shirley (Alan) Marken, Charlotte (Roy) Albrecht, James Evenson, Jeffery (Judy) Evenson, Steven Evenson, Robert Boettcher, Barbara Schallock; 20 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerome (Donna) Anderson; sister, Julie (Harlan) Madsen; and many nephews, nieces, friends, relatives and people she loved.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters – Judith Anderson, Lorraine (Anderson, Schommer) Bebensee; a brother, Ronald Anderson; grandson, Dominic Evenson; and great-grandson, Logan Samples.