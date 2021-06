Marion Mitlyng

Obituary

Marion Mitlyng of Montevideo died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Clara City Assisted Living at the age of 77.

Memorial services for Marion and Jon Mitlyng will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of Baxter. Rev. Matt Danielson will officiate and interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.