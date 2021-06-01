Wanda Heath

Obituary

Wanda L. Heath, 94, of Norwood Young America passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at The Haven in Norwood Young America.

A private Graveside Service will be held at Redwood Falls Cemetery in Redwood Falls.

Memorials are preferred to the Heritage Hill Thrashing Association.

Wanda Lillian (Schauer) Heath was born April 28, 1927 in Winthrop, the second of eight children. Wanda attended country school until the 8th grade. She always wanted to become a nurse but was expected to help work the family farm. Farming was planted in her heart and mind and carried into her adult life. Wanda married Richard Ericson a farmer and together they conceived four children – Allen, Sandra, Edna and Rickie Ann. After 13 years of marriage they divorced. Wanda and her children moved to Glencoe where she was employed at Telex. She was a single mom until she met David Heath. After they married, Wanda was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and canning. Wanda worked at various jobs like the greenhouse in Granite Falls, Trailways Truck stop in Montevideo and helped with lunch in Montevideo schools until her retirement.

Wanda enjoyed volunteering her time at the Veteran’s clinic and was an active member in the American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary in Montevideo.

Wanda and David had a passion for the Minnesota Valley Antique Farm Power and Machinery Association. She was devoted to that weekend every June. Wanda would paint buildings in preparation of the Heritage Hill Thrashing Show. She ran the popcorn and pie stands during the shows and was always a determined competitor when it came to tractor races. Oh and let’s not forget about the Jail.

After David's passing, Wanda moved to Peace Village in Norwood Young America where she enjoyed gardening and playing in their Bell choir until her passing.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Lillian Schauer; husbands – Richard Ericson, David Heath; son, Allen Ericson; daughter, Rickie Ann Ericson; brothers and sister-in-law – Warren Schauer, Dale (Gale) Schauer, Glen Schauer; sisters – Lavonne Schleeter, Donna Schauer.

Wanda is survived by her loving family – daughters – Sandra Oglesby of Travelers Rest, S.C., Edna (Richard) Neubarth of Norwood Young America; stepsons – James (Marlys) Heath of Dawson, Michael Heath of Arizona; 14 grandkids; 32 great-grandkids; four great-great-grandkids; sister, Lois Schauer of Gaylord; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.