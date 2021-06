Jennifer 'Jenny' Kibble

Obituary

Jennifer Jane Kibble ‘Jenny’ at 73 years old passed away at The Villages Regional Hospital on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

She was survived by William Kibble (husband); Vernon Kibble (son); Isabel Kibble (daughter-in-law); Lesley Soine (daughter); Bill Soine (son-in-law); granddaughters – Kendra Kibble, Tania Kibble, Sydni Soine, Olivia Soine; great-granddaughter, Cleo Kibble Kisely; sisters – Sister Mary Angela Bock, Annge Mae Carroll.

Private family memorial to follow at a later date.