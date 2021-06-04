Robert Connor

Obituary

Robert Gerald Connor of Hopkins passed away on Tuesday March 9, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park at the age of 74.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Burial will be at Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens.

Robert was born in Montevideo on November 24, 1946 to Lloyd and Geraldine (Hagen) Connor. He was baptized and confirmed at Black Oak Lutheran Church. He graduated from Montevideo High School in 1965 and attended Granite Falls Technical School in their fluid power program.

He was a long time resident of Hopkins and an active member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church. In September 1976 he was united in marriage to Gloria (Knutson) Matthews at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. He was employed at Eaton Corporation as a test supervisor for over 44 years and retired in 2013.

Robert enjoyed trips to Hawaii and Alaska, also the Black Hills and Grand Canyon. He was a big fan of European Soccer and NASCAR racing. He enjoyed going to baseball, hockey, soccer games watching both his children and grandchildren play. His favorite pastime was making model airplanes and battleships from World War II from decals to paint.

Robert is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gloria; sons – Troy (Tonya) of Florida, Chris (Danielle) of Burnsville; daughter, Amanda of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren – Madeline, Andrew, Ryan, Kai, Cameron, Jeremiah, Connor, Hunter; brother, Mike (Marge) Connor of Litchfield; brothers-in-law – Al, Tim and Stan (Kim) Knutson of Granite Falls, Brian (Cathy) Knutson of Burnsville; sister-in-law, Sue (Doug) Mayer of Mankato; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Geraldine; sister- and brother-in-law Evelyn and Bruce Norton; father- and mother-in-law Virgil and Leola Knutson.