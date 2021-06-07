Danna Peters

Obituary

Danna Peters of Montevideo died on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 44.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Clara City.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo and will continue an hour before the service.

Danna Jean Peters was born on July 11, 1976 in Willmar to Jerry and Roxann (Warrings) Peters. She grew up in Clara City and Montevideo. She graduated from Montevideo Senior High in 1994. She attended Alexandria Technical College and Granite Falls Technical College. She was working as the Appleton area dietary manager. Danna also worked part time as a dispatcher and jailer for Chippewa County. She also held a real estate license and worked for a time at Kuhlmann Real Estate.

Danna was a member of the Chippewa County Fair Board. Danna relished Friday nights at the races and for a period of time she managed the concession stand at the races but this meant she could not be a spectator so she gave that job up so she could watch the races. She loved volleyball and was a volleyball coach in the area. Danna enjoyed being at the lake, sitting in the sun and fishing. Family cherishes Danna’s morning snap chat message to many of her family and friends every day. Danna was all about family and being there for her children as well as her extended family and friends.

Danna is survived by her children – Carly Golden of Montevideo, James Golden of Montevideo; parents, Jerry and Roxann Peters of Alexandria; brothers – Duane (Angela) Peters of Mankato, Darrell (Heather) Peters of Hinton, Iowa; sister, Darcy (Ryan Maslowski) Peters of Little Falls; Charlie, her dog; and several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents – William and Laura Warrings, Heye and Fern Peters; and several aunts and uncles.

#DammitDanna