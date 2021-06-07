Doris Kittleson

Obituary

Doris Kittleson, formerly of Madison, died on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Johnson Memorial Care Center in Dawson at the age of 95.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home.

Doris Mae (Norman) Kittleson was born on July 9, 1925 in Montevideo to Milo and Tillie (Storbo) Norman. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo. She attended school in Montevideo. On August 18, 1943 she was united in marriage to Lloyd Allen Kittleson. They made their home in Madison where they raised seven children. Besides taking care of her family, Doris worked as a clerk at the grocery store and as a waitress at a local café.

Doris was a member at Faith Lutheran Church in Madison for many years and she would help at funerals and other church events. She also was very involved in quilting for the church and would cut material for many quilts over the years. Family and friends remember Doris for her wonderful baking and cooking, she had the best chocolate chip cookies, made delicious angel food cake from scratch, and served the best roast beef dinner around. While quilting was her passion she also enjoyed other sewing, reading, puzzles, playing 313 rummy, and bingo.

Doris survived by her children – Richard (Sandra) ofFargo, N.D., Dale (Naty) of Alexandria, Gary (Cheryl) of Faribault, Julie Lopau of Dawson; daughter-in-law, Judy Kittleson of St. Paul;12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Krickle of Crystal; and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd; sons – David and Robert Kittleson; daughter, Cheryl Kittleson; great-granddaughter, Faith Rose; and son-in-law, Arlyn Lopau.

Blessed be her memory.