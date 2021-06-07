Oscar Landmark

Obituary

Oscar Landmark of Montevideo died on Friday June 4, 2021 at the Clarkfield Care Center at the age of 95.

Funeral services will be held on Friday June 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. The service will be livestreamed on Oscar’s obituary page on the Anderson-TeBeest website at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday June 10, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Oscar Lawrence Landmark was born on September 23, 1925 in Big Bend to Theodore and Ida Louise (Hugg) Landmark.

Oscar was united in marriage to Beulah V. Mayfield on December 5, 1951 in Granite City, Ill. The couple made their home near Wegdahl. They were blessed with five children.

He is survived by children – Kathy (Ken) Bakanec of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan Canada, Kenneth (Sherri) Landmark of Montevideo, Darrell (Debbie) Landmarkof Montevideo, Joel (Jorunn) Landmark of Wegdahl, Paul (Tammy) Landmark of Sapulpa, Okla.; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Oscar was preceded in death by his parents; wife; all siblings on both sides; and one grandson.

Oscar lived 95 years, eight months and 12 days.

Blessed be his memory!