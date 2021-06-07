Percy Jolstad

Obituary

Percy Edward Jolstad of Colorado Springs, Colo. took his final journey into the arms of the Lord on May 27, 2021 in Scottsdale, Ariz. Percy was born on October 15, 1932 to Jens and Helga (Rekstad) Jolstad of Montevideo.

He was the youngest of six and was only two years old when his father died in a tragic accident. Following this tragedy, Percy and family had to overcome serious adversity.

Percy graduated from Montevideo High School in 1950, and Percy became the first family member to attend and graduate college. He earned his degree in Pharmacy from North Dakota State University in 1955 and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Later in 1955, he began work for the Upjohn pharmaceutical company and remained with them, holding many different positions, for over 37 years, retiring in 1994.

In June 1957, Percy married his college sweetheart, Carolyn Pierce, of Ellendale N.D. and they were married for over six decades. The couple has three children – Peter (Robin) of North Carolina, Thomas (Leisa) of Colorado, Sara (Kevin) of Arizona, and five grandchildren. The family has many years of wonderful memories together. He was a founding and active member of Sunrise United Methodist Church.

Percy was known for a great sense of humor, devotion to family, a quick smile, his love of golf, and is fondly remembered by all who knew him. Per Percy’s request, no public services are planned.