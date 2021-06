Ron Sherod

Obituary

The Funeral Service for Ron Sherod will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday July 24, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo.

After the service (3 p.m.) we will gather at Jeff and Jodi Donahue’s farm (4015 County Road 15 SW, Montevideo) for Ron’s favorite dinner and dessert(s).

We will celebrate Ron’s life as he would have insisted, among family and friends, with lots of stories and jokes. And yes, there will be Jif® peanut butter, creamy of course.