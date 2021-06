Derek Frey

Obituary

Derek Frey, 50, of Clara City passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, in Montevideo.

A Memorial Service will be held, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at The Refuge Church in Montevideo.Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are with Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo. For online guestbook, please visit www.wingbain.com.