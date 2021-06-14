Lamore 'Lem' Kittelson

Obituary

Lamore ‘Lem’ Kittelson of Montevideo died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo at the age of 96.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Lamore ‘Lem’ Dalton Kittelson was born on May 21, 1925 in Montevideo to Ernie and Elenora (Christenson) Kittelson. He was baptized at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Montevideo and confirmed at Big Bend Lutheran Church. He grew up in the Big Bend Area attending first country school, then Milan, graduating in 1943. He served in the United States Navy as a gunner’s mate in the Pacific until the end of World War II. On June 6, 1948 Lamore was united in marriage to Pauline Bourne at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Watson. They had six children together. Lamore was an electrician for all of his working life, first of Molde’s Electric and then Northern States Power Company.

He was an active member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and later helped serve post funeral lunches in the church basement. Lem was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the Chippewa County Historical Society. Lem and Pauline ‘Stub’ spent their leisure time taking their family camping from a young age starting with tents then graduating to trailers creating many special family memories that continue to this day with their great-grandchildren.

Lamore is survived by his wife, Pauline; his children – Lance (Sandy) Kittelson of Shickshinny, Pa., Reid (Deb) Kittelson of Lincoln, Neb., Grant Kittelson (special friend, Jackie Neuschwander) of Brooklyn Park, and Paula (Kelly) Ewald of Farmington; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lynn; and son Juel.

Blessed be his memory.

Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home. www.andersontebeest.com.