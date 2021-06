Vicki Sparby

Obituary

Vicki Sparby, 70, of Buffalo and formerly of Montevideo and Granite Falls passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her home.

A Celebration of Vicki’s Life will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Granite Falls Memorial Park.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo. For online guestbook please visit, www.wingbain.com.