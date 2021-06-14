Zachary DeJong

Obituary

Zachary DeJong, formerly of Montevideo, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at his home in St. Cloud at the age of 29.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Pastor Matt Philaya officiating.

Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 4 – 7 p.m. with a time of sharing beginning at 6 p.m. at Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Zachary Peter DeJong was born in Montevideo on April 7, 1992 to Ronald and Katie (Femrite) DeJong. He attended Montevideo High School, graduating in 2010. Following high school, he moved to St. Cloud and began working in an industry he was highly passionate about, helping others in need. Zach assisted in providing support services to people of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as individuals struggling with mental health difficulties. Aside from his work serving others, Zach was an incredible entertainer. Zach was an icon in the drag industry, performing in many shows as Tawyna Tootsieroll in St. Cloud and the surrounding area.

Zach loved and adored his family. He enjoyed spending time with them as often as he could, especially his nephew, Knox. He was a very talented artist, and spent much of his free time drawing and sketching. Zach had a huge, extraordinary personality which he shared with everyone he came in contact with. He was extremely easy-going and made friends with anyone. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Zach is survived by his father, Ron (step-mother, Sue) DeJong; step-father, Curt Kvam; paternal grandparents, Marvin and Beva DeJong; maternal grandparents, David and Carolyn Feldhake and Dennis Femrite; boyfriend, Jarret Finlayson; siblings – Amanda (fiancé, Derek) DeJong and Kyra Kvam; step-siblings – Laura (James) Lee, Dawne Schoep (Eric), Jay Jr. Schoep, and Ted Schoep; nephew, Knox; step-nieces and nephews – Nyria, Parker, Chris (Liz), Anthony (Elizabeth), and Jenece (Billy); as well as many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Katie Kvam.