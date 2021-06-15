Kevin Jordahl

Obituary

Kevin (Pooh Bear) Jordahl passed away at his home in Montevideo on May 20, 2021 at the age of 62.

A small private memorial service will be held on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021 with a reception to follow. A video of the service will be available on the funeral home website after June 22.

Kevin was born in Dawson in December of 1958 to Orean and Rose Jordahl. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He graduated from Montevideo High School in 1977. Kevin married Jodi Larson Donahue and was blessed with one son, Bryan.

Kevin is remembered for his love of working with his hands, his exceptional carpentry skills and leading a life of a simple man. His favorite times were spending time with his son, Bryan, his “buddies”, golf and watching movies.

Kevin is survived by his son, Bryan Jordahl and Sam of Minneapolis; sister, Karen (O’Neil) Sherod of Montevideo; brother, Brad (Deb) Jordahl of Webster City, Iowa; aunts and uncles – Vern and Jan Jordahl, Gordy and Colleen Jordahl and Bea Hoppe, all of Montevideo.

Preceding Kevin in death are his parents, Orean and Rose Jordahl and niece, Jennifer Rose Sherod.

Condolences may be sent to Bryan Jordahl at 634 19th Ave NE #2, Minneapolis, MN or Karen Sherod at 1906 Black Oak Ave, Montevideo, MN.

Blessed be Kevin’s memory.