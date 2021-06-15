Richard 'Red' Heitkamp

Obituary

Richard "Red" Heitkamp, 72, of Annandale died Monday, June 14, 2021.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Annandale United Methodist Church with Rev. Paul Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Annandale. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday and for one hour prior to the service on Friday, both at the church. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Richard Allen Heitkamp was born February 27, 1949 in Montevideo to Glenn and Bernetta (Husby) Heitkamp. Red grew up in Montevideo, where he attended school, graduating in 1967. He then furthered his education in machining at Granite Falls Vocational School. On August 17, 1968 he was united in marriage to Diana Norman at Saron Lutheran Church in Maynard. In 1980 they made their home in Silver Creek before moving to Annandale in 1989. Red worked for Remmele Engineering in Big Lake for 33 years, retiring in 2013 as the Vice President of Advanced Manufacturing Engineering. They were members of the Annandale United Methodist Church. While his children were young, Red enjoyed coaching youth baseball, something he volunteered his time for 15 years. Red enjoyed working, hunting, fishing with his brother, attending his grandkids sporting events, going to the cabin on Lake Mille Lacs and searching for Hamm's Beer memorabilia at garage sales and antique stores.

Red is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diana of Annandale; children – Fred (Tammy) Heitkamp of Annandale and Alicia (Heath) Gillham of Annandale; four grandchildren – Hunter Mutterer, Emily Heitkamp, Ashley Gillham and David Heitkamp; brother, James (Diane) Heitkamp of Kasson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law – Steve (Vicki) Norman of Montevideo and Judy (Larrie) Bostrom of Alexandria; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Bernetta Heitkamp; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Howard and Arlene Norman; and his nephew, Ole Norman.

