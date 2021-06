Whitney 'TRAX' White

Obituary

Whitney J. “TRAX” White, 36, of Fort Totten passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital.

Gathering of Family and Friends and Time of Remembrance and Prayer will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake with burial in the St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery at 4:30 p.m.