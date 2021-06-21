Deanna Olson

Obituary

Deanna Olson passed away on May 31, 2021 at the Seven Sisters Living Center.

A celebration of her life was held on June 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Church of rural Watson.

Deanna Rose (Gose) Olson was born on May 1, 1940 in Cottonwood to Ernest and Mabel (Weber) Gose. At a young age Deanna’s family moved to a farm northeast of Montevideo where she spent all of her childhood years. She graduated from Montevideo High School in 1958. She went to work for Montevideo Public Schools as a secretary in the District office following graduation. In 1959 she married Ronnie Olson, they had two children, Elizabeth and Charles. They lived in Watson for many years. Deanna was a bookkeeper for Watson Farmers Elevator, Watson Truck Line and Pamida. Deanna and Ronnie ran the family business, Watson Truck Line, for several years. Deanna was also a 4-H leader for many years and taught all of the Watson 4-Hers the art of lefsa making. Deanna was also a cat lover. She had a large collection of cat figurines that she was proud of. She always had a companion cat or two or three by her side.

Deanna and Ronnie moved to Montevideo in 1990. She enjoyed working at Casey’s and the Royale Inn where there was never a stranger to her. In 2012 she moved to Crawford, Neb. then Hot Springs, S.D. to be closer to her daughter’s family.

Deanna’s grandchildren were the center of her life in her later years. She loved caring for them as young children and being their friend as teenagers. She was also so excited when she became a great-grandma.

She is survived by her children – Liz (John) Baker of Buffalo Gap, S.D. and Charles Olson from Montevideo; her grandchildren – Jon (Amber) Olson, Brand and Kylene Baker; great-grandchildren – Dean and Sophie Olson; brother, Don Gose, sisters-in-law – Shirley Gose and Patty Gose; and her special “extended” family members Pam Russ and Berkeley Kijsriopas and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie; infant son, Ronnie Jr.; her siblings – Marion, Ronnie and Richard Gose.