Dorothy Eggers

Obituary

Dorothy Eggers of Montevideo died on Thursday June 17, 2021 at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo at the age of 91.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Rev. Keith Brustuen officiating. Entombment will be at Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens rural Montevideo. Visitation will one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements are with Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Dorothy May Eggers was born in Canby on March 2, 1930 to Gerd and Annie (Winters) Wilking. She was baptized on April 19, 1930 in Canby and confirmed on April 18, 1943 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montevideo. She attended school at District 16. On August 30, 1948 she was united in marriage to Leon Eggers in Montevideo. They made their home in Montevideo and raised eight children – Bob, Bill, Cathy, Carmen, Tom, Tim, Sue and Karen.

Dorothy was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montevideo and helped with funerals and bake sales for the women’s organization. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 386. Dorothy enjoyed baking, canning, gardening and having coffee with friends. She cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her children – Bob Eggers, Bill (Jackie) Eggers, Tim Eggers, Tom Eggers, Carmen (Lanny) Ostenson, Susan (Greg) Doose, Karen (Mark) Slepica, all of Montevideo; grandchildren – Nathan (Melissa) Doose, Chad (Courtny) Doose, Laura (Aaron) Makki, Matthew (R.J.) Golden, Danielle Golden, Kirsten Golden, Michael Golden, Heidi Tydlacka, Brianne (friend Matt) Wolters, Todd (Ronda) Ostenson, Angela (James) Backer, Tanya (Scott) Ostenson, Shawn Ostenson, Kate (John Leaf) Eggers, Cassie (Mike) Giafino, Karissa Simonston; numerous great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille Negaard; good friend, Barb Larsen; and other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leon; daughter, Cathy (Douglas) Golden; sisters – Alice Bresson, Ruth Meinser, Irene Sanford; and brother, Clarence Wilking.