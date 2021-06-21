L. Gordon Smith

Obituary

L. Gordon Smith, 95, of Northfield passed away Tuesday evening, February 9, 2021, in the loving care of his family at Martin Luther Manor in Bloomington.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Rev. Robert Knutson officiating. Private burial will be held immediately following the service.

Memorials are preferred to Minnesota Historical Society, Union Presbyterian Church in St. Peter or the Northfield Retirement Community Chapel Fund.

Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.