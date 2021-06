Thomas Maroney

Obituary

Thomas Maroney, 84, of Clara City, formerly of Maynard, passed away at his residence on Friday, November 13, 2020. Services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Maynard Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Arrangements with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home.