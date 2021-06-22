Amy Christensen

Obituary Send Flowers

Amy Christensen of Montevideo died on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Brookside Assisted Living at the age of 103.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June, 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Rev. Donald S. McKee officiating. Burial will be in Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens.

Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Amy Hanson Christensen was born on February 24, 1918 in Normania Township, Yellow Medicine County to Ole and Emma (Brusven) Hanson.

On November 18, 1936 she married Floyd Christensen. They had one son, Duane Christensen. Amy and Floyd farmed south of Clarkfield for years. They moved to Montevideo in 1990. They attended Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Floyd passed away in 1994. Amy loved to bake, cook, work on the farm and entertain family and friends.

Due to failing health she moved to assisted living at Brookside Manor.

Amy is survived by her son, Duane and wife Sandra Christensen of Tennessee; sister, Mary and husband Daniel Kruse of Alexandria; brother, Arden and wife Joann Hanson of Montevideo; four grandchildren – Lisa Ostrowski, Scott Christensen, Cami Lanz, Chad Christensen; eight great-grandchildren – Frankie, Gracie, Elijah, Samuel, Joshua, Isaac, Madden and Ezrie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd; one sister and six brothers.