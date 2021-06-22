Jean Johnson

Jean M. Johnson, 81, of Moorhead and formerly of Montevideo passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Essentia Health, Fargo, N.D.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Rev. Donald S. McKee officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church on July 9, 2021.

Jean was born in Minot, N.D., on March 27, 1940, to Robert “Harry” and Eunice (Kringle) Ahlgren. At an early age, the family lived in Parshall, N.D., for a short time before moving to Fosston. Jean graduated from Fosston High School in 1958. She continued her education at Concordia College in Moorhead and then NDSU, where she received her bachelor’s degree. Jean began her teaching career in Pelican Rapids before relocating to Montevideo. On June 22, 1968, she married Bardolph “Bud” Johnson in Montevideo. Together they made their home and started a family. Over the years, Jean took pride in teaching and was recognized as Teacher of the Year of Montevideo in 1998. She taught in the high school and later in middle school until retirement.

Jean was a life long member of the Montevideo American Legion Auxiliary and the DAV Auxiliary. Jean enjoyed baking, quilting, sewing, and spending time outdoors, especially at the lake. Most of all, however, she loved her time with family. She will be dearly missed.

Jean is survived by her husband, Bud; son, Erik (Melissa) Johnson; daughter, Sara (Elmer) Wenzel; brother, Robert “Bob” (Barb) Ahlgren; grandchildren – Nicholas and Erica Wenzel, Solveig and Kai Johnson; step-grandchildren, Bridget (Adrian) Smith; and step-great-grandchildren, Adriannah and Ashtyn Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Local arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.