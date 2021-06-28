Lorraine Borgendale

Obituary Send Flowers

Lorraine Borgendale of Montevideo died on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Luther Haven Nursing Home at the age of 85.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Burial will be at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church of Baxter cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Lorraine Laura Borgendale was born on September 3, 1935 to John H. And Laura (Bensch) Beninga in Marietta. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Marietta. Lorraine attended elementary and high school in Marietta and graduated in 1953. She had one sister, Margaret and a brother, Herbert.

In September 1968 she went to Minneapolis for nurses training and graduated in 1969 as an LPN. Lorraine worked at the University of Minnesota Hospital for several years and then returned home to work at Madison Lutheran Home. Lorraine then worked at the Montevideo Hospital and Luther Haven for several years.

Lorraine married Charles Borgendale on January 8, 1972. Charles had Parkinson disease and Lorraine cared for him for many years. She enjoyed gardening and had large gardens with fruits and vegetables. She would can and freeze many of the foods, and she especially made many pints of applesauce. Lorraine was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of Baxter and was active in the WELCA group with quilting and church suppers.

Lorraine is survived by her cousins – Gene and Kaye Eilers of Canby, Larry Eilers of Burnsville, Connie and Lyndon Mead of Hutchinson; Beth Beninga of Granite Falls, Joel and Diane Beninga of Granite Falls, Faye and Stephen Annett of Revillo, S.D.; good friends – Ardis and Paul Larson, Kathy Odden, Bob Miller; Charles’ children – Catheryn and Bob Muth of Washington, Russell and Jeannine Borgendale of Minnesota, Gary and Laurie Borgendale of Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; sister, Margaret Zahnow; brother, Herbert Beninga; brother-in-law, Herbert Zahnow; and sister-in-law Jeanette Beninga.

Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice or to the Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of Baxter Cemetery Fund.