Ronald Stone

Ronald Stone of Montevideo died on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at CCM Health in Montevideo at the age of 89.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Rev. Keith Brustuen officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Boyd.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 28, 2021, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo with a prayer service beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Ronald was born in Springfield, Ill. on May 31, 1932, to Russell and Ivy Stone. He was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Taylorville, Ill. Ron attended schools in Taylorville, Mt. Carroll, Springfield, Ill. and Lawrence, Ind. He graduated in 1951 from Mt. Carroll High School. Ron joined the Navy after graduation and received his draft card two weeks later. After four years in the Navy, he came to Minnesota in 1956 to work for Cargill. Ron met and married Stina Peterson in 1957. Their first home was in Harrisburg, Ark., and from there they were transferred to Texas where they resided until 1970 when they moved to Minnesota. To this union four children were born: Roland, Randol, Alana, and Michael James “Jamie”.

While living in Boyd, Ron was president at the State Bank of Boyd and was very active at the Redeemer Lutheran Church where he served as a lay minister. He was also the Mayor of Boyd for some time. After moving to Montevideo, Ron worked at Micro-Dynamics.

While living in Montevideo, Ron sang with the Barber Shop group and really enjoyed the time of music. He was involved in many volunteer activities including teaching 55+ Safe Driving classes and doing tax returns. Ron was a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion, and enjoyed the Veteran’s Coffee Club. In his retirement years he enjoyed creating beautiful, counted cross-stitch pictures and loom knitting hundreds of caps for different charities. Ron also loom knit afghans for family members. He enjoyed getting together with his family.

Ron is survived by his wife, Stina; son, Randol (Rhonda) Stone of Marianna, Fla., daughter, Alana (Tim) Ratz of West Fargo, N.D., son, Jamie “Michael James” of Montevideo; daughter-in-law, Brenda Stone of Montevideo; five grandchildren – grandson, Dustin (Megan) and their children: Brayden, Lola and Paisley; granddaughter, Ariel (Devin) and their children, Trayton and Mia; grandson, Alton (Brittany) and their daughter, Caroline born June 9; and grandsons, Adam Ratz and Isaiah Ratz.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and his oldest son, Roland on March 21, 2002.