Glen Caskey, 57, of Maynard passed away April 16, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital from complications of cancer. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation will be one hour prior to service. A lunch will be served following the service.

Glen was born on July 14, 1962, the son of Raymond and Hazel (Sakariason) Caskey at Rice Hospital in Willmar. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Raymond High School in 1980. He attended Willmar Vo-Tech and completed the carpentry program in 1983.

Glen worked alongside his brother Bill, farming from 1983 to 1989 and building cabinets from 1980 to 1991. He later went on to work for Montevideo Publishing – driving nearly 700 miles a week, delivering the Star Advisor and Reminder newspapers for over 22 years.

Glen was an avid gardener and grew many unusual flowers, pumpkins and gourds. He liked traveling, visiting every state park in Minnesota and many national parks. He won 17 chess trophies in the Midwest and was Minnesota 1989 Intermediate Chess Champion. Glen had a strong interest in mathematics attending 35 talent shows, impressing the crowds by his ability to square 6-digit numbers in his head.

The family would like to thank all the doctors and medical staff that cared for him during his battle with cancer as well as all of those who corresponded and prayed for him during his difficult time.

He is survived by his mother: Hazel of Willmar; brother: William (and Kathy) Caskey of Raymond; nephews: Zachary and Jordan of Raymond; and many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father: Raymond; grandparents: Willis and Anna Caskey, and Anders and Matilda Sakariason; and many relatives and friends.