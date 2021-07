Lois Hein

Lois Hein died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo at the age of 85.

Memorial services will be held on July 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Montevideo with Pastor Sam Kautz will officiating. Interment was at Sunset Memorial Cemetery earlier this year.

Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.