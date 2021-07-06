Ronald Dingfelder

Ronald Dingfelder of Big Stone City, S.D., formerly of Montevideo, died on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Johnson Memorial Care Center in Dawson at the age of 75.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Montevideo.

Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Ronald Jon Dingfelder was born on January 8, 1946 in Sleepy Eye to Harold and Viola (Syverson) Dingfelder. He attended and graduated from Sleepy Eye High School. He enlisted in the United States Marines on August 2, 1964 and served his country with two tours of duty in Vietnam. Ron was honorably discharged as a Sargent on August 2, 1968. Ron was united in marriage with Gloria Rogotzke on August 31, 1967 at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Springfield. They lived in California for one year and then to Mankato where he was employed by the Mankato Post Office. He was assigned to the St. Peter Post Office as the Assistant Postmaster. The family moved to Montevideo in 1987 where he was promoted to Postmaster and served in that capacity for 13 years until his retirement in 2000. Following his retirement from the United States Postal Service, Ron drove bus for Prairie Five Rides in Ortonville.

Ron and Gloria purchased a cabin on Big Stone Lake where the eventually remodeled it into a year round home, fishing for walleye in their spare time. He enjoyed NASCAR and playing basketball, football, and baseball. Most of all he enjoyed playing with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pinochle and Pfeffer were a couple of his favorite card games and he enjoyed spending many nights playing with family and friends.

Ron is survived by Gloria, his wife of almost 54 years; two children: Tamara (Rick) Zaske of Montevideo, Jon (Amy) Dingfelder of Montevideo; grandchildren: Courtney (Dustin) Albertson, Chelsey Burg, Cody (Taylor) Burg, Zachary Steffen, Tanner (Merri) Dingfelder, and Tucker Dingfelder; 10 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; two sisters: Julie Ann of New Ulm and Linda (Greg) van der Hagen of Hutchinson; brother-in-law, James Evers of Springfield; and his faithful fur baby, Nessa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Sofie Evers.