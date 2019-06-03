The American-News welcomes letters of opinion from our readers.

Kindness in youth

During the week of May 7-9, 2019, the Chippewa County Historical Society hosted our annual Heritage Week which began in 1977. During this three-day period, 899 area school children, accompanied by teachers and chaperones, atended this popular annual event. Seventy-six students from Ramsey Elementary School were in attendance.

The Montevideo community can be very proud of their youth. The children who joined us for Heritage Week were polite and considerate to the other students and adults in attendance, and attentive to the instructors and “Village Residents.” They were well-prepared for their visit to Historic Chippewa City. Ramsey Elementary School teachers have done a wonderful job in teaching your children about heritage.

Your school and community can be proud of your students and your teachers.

—Celeste Suter

Montevideo