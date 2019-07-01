Reached by the Times and asked to go bullet point by bullet point through the five-year strategic plan for the school district that the Crookston School Board approved last week, Superintendent Jeremy Olson is more than willing to discuss the plan, but he’s also a bit wary.

You see, teachers and staff, even though they provided input during the process, aren’t going to get fully up to speed on the details of the finished strategic plan until teacher workshops leading up to the start of the 2019-20 school year commence in late August. Olson says he wants to be face-to-face with teachers and staff when it’s time to start discussing the expectations of the plan in detail, and what they’re going to need to do differently in year one and in the years that follow in order to do what the plan calls on them to do.

So, in chatting with the Times about the plan, Olson says repeatedly that at this point he wants to provide a “30,000-foot view” before really diving into the details. In other words, he wants to keep the perspective sort of “big-picture” in nature right now. The five goals that make up the backbone of the plan, Olson says, are the path forward, while the various objectives and bullet-pointed items contained within each goal are the bricks that need to be laid on that path.

The danger whenever plans like this are formulated – especially when one considers the comprehensive effort that is typically involved – is that more often than not the plans end up barely being worth the paper they’re printed on. Everyone who was involved in forming the plan enthusiastically pats themselves on the back when it’s finally complete, and then it sits on a shelf and collects dust. Olson certainly isn’t unique in saying that this new plan is a detailed map for the district to follow over the next handful of years or so and that it must be a constantly referred to resource, but he certainly seems to be providing more than lip service. The other day, he even said it would be “tragic” if this new plan is under-utilized and not fully capitalized on.

It’s a good plan, a good start. First off, it’s only around four pages in length. Its handful of goals strive for excellent communications, establishing a culture of high expectations, building strong relationships and having exceptional systems of support.

Who wouldn’t want to do all of that in their local school district?

But the truth is, communication is lacking. High expectations are lacking. Relationships are lacking. Systems of support are lacking. Not across the board, mind you, and of course no school district is perfect.

But let’s just say there’s room for improvement. There’s room for growth. This strategic plan, if consistently followed, will make things better in Crookston Public Schools.