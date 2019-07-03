While students at Fisher Elementary are thinking about summer break, I’m thinking ahead to the start of the new school year. I’d love to see every student receive targeted one-on-one attention, but we simply don’t have the resources.

Fortunately, Fisher Elementary partners with an early literacy program called Minnesota Reading Corps that helps our students get ready for kindergarten and on track to be successful readers by the end of third grade.

To help our students succeed, we’re looking for two tutors for the 2019-20 school year.

You may be wondering if you can really make a difference – you can. I know firsthand that Reading Corps works!

Reading Corps tutors support classroom teachers by providing daily practice to students who need a boost to their reading skills. They work on specific interventions such as letter identification, letter sounds, reading fluency and comprehension, and their progress is monitored weekly to check their growth over time.

As the principal of Fisher Elementary I’ve seen the difference that Reading Corps makes. Reading Corps students make greater gains and get on track faster than their peers. In fact, they often achieve more than a year’s growth during a single school year!

As AmeriCorps members, tutors give their time and have the option of serving 35, 25 or 18 hours a week. In return, they receive a number of perks, including a stipend every two weeks, up to an additional $4,200 for tuition or student loans and an incredible sense of satisfaction. Many tutors also qualify for individual health insurance and child care assistance at no cost to them.

Tutors come from a variety of backgrounds – recent graduates, parents, retirees and veterans. What they have in common is a desire to help children succeed. I’d encourage anyone who wants to be the difference for Minnesota students to consider becoming a tutor at a school near them. We’re currently recruiting tutors to begin in August, and you can learn more by visiting readingandmath.net or calling 866.859.2825.