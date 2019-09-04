On behalf of the Crookston Area Chamber Women’s Leadership Network, I want to announce the She-Shed as a home.

On Monday, August 26th live on KROX Radio the lucky winner of the She-Shed was drawn. Deb Burgess of Fertile, MN is now the proud owner of this 8x10 retreat. On Wednesday, the new addition to her backyard was delivered and set-up. Deb was thrilled to be the winner and has future plans to add a walk path to her She-Shed.

The craze of She-Sheds everywhere turned into a very successful fundraising event with 256 tickets sold in less than two months. With the excitement from the community surrounding this creative activity it will now become an annual fundraising event. Money raised will be used toward future scholarships for individuals to attend Women’s Leadership Network trainings and the Crookston Chamber. The Women’s Leadership Network is a new initiative under the Chamber and comprised of 10 committee members. With a mission to “Empower All Women to Develop into Tomorrow’s Leaders” it fits into an area we hope to build and grow.

Thank you to Crookston Building Center for partnering with us and building a solid 8X10 backyard getaway, Christian Brothers Ford for allowing us to store the She-Shed on the lot in between viewing times and the usage of a vehicle for transportation, Larry Love for usage of his trailer to move the shed from place to place, Rob Heggie for helping us numerous times with the set up and breakdown of the She-Shed when it needed to be on display somewhere and Dan Erdman of the Aquatic Boosters for sponsoring the raffle. This would not have been carry-out so efficiently without the hard-work of our Women’s Leadership Network Committee, Chamber Board members and Chamber staff. Their assistance which included painting, shopping, decorating, selling tickets and promotion of the fundraiser was fantastic.

We look forward to our next Women’s Leadership Network event which will be held on October 24th.. Watch for further details about this “pretty” event we have planned for you.