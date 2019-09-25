The head spins, the mind races, when lobbed such a hanging curve to smash out of the park...

So a bunch of big-money big shots are apparently considering a remake of the 1987 Rob Reiner film, "The Princess Bride."

It's such an awful idea. I could write 10 columns worshipping the fairy tale romance and detailing the myriad reasons it would be so tragic to do the movie all up 2019-style, with everything unnecessarily bigger, brighter, noisier and more bombastic that the timeless, priceless original.

Knowing only one column should do the trick, then how do I open it? That's what's had the synapses embedded in my gray matter sparking like a transformer struck by lightning. Then it hit me. Begin with a quote! But not just any quote, open the column with the best line of all from the film. Yes! Perfect!

But, turns out, arriving on that strategy was only half the battle. At the most. How do you pick one line, one quote from this movie and claim it's the best of all?

I mean, do I go with the one I like to throw at my spouse when she comes home complaining about a frustrating day at work?

"Life is pain, highness. Anyone who says otherwise is lying or selling you something."

Or how about the one I like to bring out when someone appears to do something fairly intelligent and is feeling pretty good about themselves?

"Clearly, you have a dizzying intellect."

Or, my go-to when someone tries to show off his/her vocabularly in conversation by using a supposedly fancy word, but doesn't use the particular word in the proper context or doesn't appear to quite have its definition nailed down:

"You keep using that word. I don't think you know what it means."

Or what I say after I defeat my opponent in fantasy football:

"I leave you in anguish, wallowing in freakish misery."

Or, my fall-back line when I complete my latest, greatest physical feat:

"I can't help it if I'm the biggest and strongest. I don't even exercise."

Or, what I tell my friend, who has six fingers on his left hand, every single time I see him:

"You have six fingers on your left hand. Someone was looking for you."

Or when someone (it has to be a male to fit the line from the movie) is telling me a story that has obviously been embellished:

"We are men of action. Lies to not become us."

Or my trusty boast when I'm making my famous chili or ribs and one of our sons asks when it's going to be ready:

"Don't rush a miracle man, sonny. You rush a miracle man, you get rotten miracles."

OK, enough. You get the picture. You don't remake The Princess Bride. You just don't. I realize I'm trying to convince the likes of those possessing an IQ deficient enough to release another Sly Stallone "First Blood" flick, called, shockingly, "Last Blood," but you just let this one be. You want to introduce a new generation to this charming, innocent little film? Then sit down with your kids in your living room and watch the original charming, innocent little film.

They've been doing this for generations, of course. It’s just that, when you're a kid and you see a film, you initially think you're seeing something new and original. But then your parents or grandparents alert you to the fact that they saw the original when they were kids, or maybe the first remake.

James Cameron's version of "The Titanic" might be the biggest blockbuster of all time because of the special effects and the fictional love story he added, but that doesn't change the fact that there were at least two Titanic films from decades past. People loved the stunning effects and Naomi Watts in "King Kong" a few years ago, but there were at least two King Kongs before that. Bradley Cooper and Lady GaGa melted hearts last year in "A Star is Born," but there were two "A Star is Born" films before that. In the first one, from the 1950s, the lead female wasn't an aspiring singer, she was an actress.

Remaking The Princess Bride is on par with the horrible mistake that was the "Arthur" remake starring Russel Brand in place of Dudley Moore, who knocked the original 1981 film out of the park, along with Sir John Gielgud, who won an Oscar for his performance.

Sorry, I can't resist. I have to toss in a classic slice of dialogue paradise from the original:

Unhinged, enraged woman with curlers in her hair, shrieking at the top of her lungs outside her apartment to a highly intoxicated Arthur Bach, who has knocked on the wrong apartment door:

"My husband...HAS A GUN!!!"

And Arthur's reply: "And for all we know he shot it while you were screaming."

Remake The Princess Bride?

Inconceivable!