I’ve written about our Town-Gown relationship before. We don’t want the railroad crossing to be the dividing line. We are always open to ways we can grow together. The Community of Crookston and surrounding towns are always welcome to attend our events and we really want you here. We are so glad our amazing facilities can be used for sports tournaments, plays, and events. We can’t wait for the hundreds of basketball players and fans to populate the Wellness Center and Lysaker Gymnasium for the regional youth community basketball tournaments, participate in the Science Fair, and look forward to the thunder coming from Lysaker when our talented Crookston High School play in their tournaments. I just came from the University of Minnesota Crookston Wellness Center where the pickleball teams have lively Sunday afternoon jousts and a great place to play in the winter months.

The University of Minnesota appreciates the partnership with the community in helping fund our Small Business Development Center, the use of the Crookston Sports Center, and municipal swimming pool. Our merchants and business are so gracious to offer special considerations for our students and proudly wear Maroon and Gold on Friday. And the list goes on and on. Together we are all stronger.

Sometimes we are also quietly engaged in the community in ways that you may not be aware of. For instance on Giving Hearts Day, February 13 our people were out and about. Thanks to Megan Pederson the main instigator and concept creator assisted by Kolby Castillo, Jeffrey Knack, Cassandra Morthera Navarrete, Maggie Mills, Matthew Peterson, Lisa Samuelson, Chris Winjum and many others they shared joy with the random acts of good around the community and campus.

At 13 minutes every hour, beginning at 8:13 a.m. and continuing until 7:13 p.m. our faculty, staff and students were involved in bringing joy. They started with creating a wonderful spring view for residents of the Villa St. Vincent. The group spray painted spring flowers on the snow so when residents look out their windows they will now see color and the magic of spring. At 9:13 a.m. our custodial crew received heart shaped donuts thanking them for the hard work they do for us every day to keep our facilities open and looking wonderful, kept and clean. The opportunity to dance for donuts with Regal was at 10:13 a.m.; and an hour later our counseling crew were thanked with flowers.

A group trekked across Crookston to help shovel driveways and sidewalks. Remember it was about -23 at 12:13 p.m. when they shoveling — none of that balmy 25 degree weather. The Crookston Student Association delivered tokens of their appreciation to faculty department meetings and at 2:13 p.m. there was a bathroom blitz on campus of leaving encouraging messages on the mirrors.

Crookston High School students received flowers and athletic passes as they adjourned for the day. A group walked dogs at the Humane Society and at 5:13 p.m., our spirit group shared joy with diners in Brown. Fruit and KIND bars were given to people at the Wellness Center and for the last act of the day the advisors in Residence Life went door-to-door sharing joy and sweeties.

We are proud to be part of Crookston.