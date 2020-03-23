Chamber/CVB Executive Director Terri Heggie provides an update in letter to the editor.

Dear Crookston community,

During this unique and uncertain time your Crookston Chamber and CVB staff continue to support and assist to the best of our ability. We understand the extreme importance of decreasing the spread of the COVID 19 virus and share your concerns. With that in mind a decision was made to close our office to the public effective Monday, March 23rd.

We continue to serve and stay aware of pertinent information. Our intention is to deliver it to you as quickly as we can knowing updates change often. I am personally staying in contact with our Mayor Dale Stainbrook, interim City Administrator Angel Weasner, CHEDA Director Craig Hoiseth, our board chairs and other community leaders. Multiple times per day I receive updates, resources and supportive services via email from the MN Chamber office. This ongoing communication shared within our community is very important as we navigate the next few days and weeks.

As information continues to be updated, we encourage you to visit the following websites to obtain accurate local, state and national information:

https://www.health.state.mn.us/ https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html https://mngop.com/state-house/ https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources http://www.kroxam.com/ https://www.crookstontimes.com/ https://www.co.polk.mn.us/191/Public-Health https://www.mnchamber.com/

We encourage you to follow our Facebook page as multiple times each day we market, support and create community connectivity through this social media format. You may send us your questions or updates through messenger as well. I’ve also created a video series called "We Are All In This Together" to provide you with messages of information, hope, laughter and togetherness from various community members. These may be viewed on multiple Facebook sites.

Last year over $13,000 in Chamber Bucks were purchased through our office. In the past two months over $3,000.00 have been purchased. What does this mean for your business? Chamber Buck recipients are spending these checks which continues to support our economy. Whether you are a Chamber member or not at this present time we encourage you to accept Chamber Bucks’. When Chamber Bucks are utilized to pay for a purchase, they should be accepted the same cash since they have already been paid. Customers should receive cash back when their purchase total is below the amount of Chamber Bucks used. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly. We thank you for supporting these Chamber Buck customers and this program.

Now more than ever your dollars need to stay local. Some of our business owners and managers are reporting sales are presently staying steady however many are not. A number of local businesses are offering an extra service with curbside pick-up by simply calling ahead. If possible, please patronize our Crookston businesses first.

Recently, we introduced our new logo containing a message to grow with us. These words could not be more important! Let's continue to grow Crookston as a community to retire, grow your business, grow your family and grow your future in.

If you need to reach office staff, please do not hesitate to do so.

Antuan Brown may be reached at abrown@visitcrookston.com

Kaylee Reierson may be reached at kreierson@visitcrookston.com

or myself at theggie@visitcrookston.com

We care about our community members and hope all stay happy, healthy and proactive! Please look out for your neighbors, family and friends. We are all in this together!

All my best,

Terri Heggie, Executive Director

Crookston Area Chamber & Visitor’s Bureau